LSU's Les Miles, Cam Cameron fired; Orgeron offered interim job

BATON ROUGE- LSU athletics has fired head football coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron, WBRZ confirmed Sunday

The Advoacte's Ross Dellenger reported that just before 4p.m. that Miles and Cameron were fired Sunday afternoon.

BREAKING: Multiple sources confirm to The Advocate that #LSU has fired football coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 25, 2016

Defensive line coach Ed Orgeron will replace Miles as interim coach, LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said. Fox Sports is reporting that Steve Ensminger will replace Cameron.

The move comes one day after LSU's second loss of the season at the hands of SEC opponent Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Following the loss, the Tigers, who started the season ranked No. 5, joined Notre Dame as pre-season Top 10 teams to fall out of the rankings.

The Tigers have struggled offensively, specifically in the fourth quarter. LSU has not scored a single point in the fourth quarter all season.

Runningback Derrius Guice reacted to the news on twitter saying, "We literally have the worst support." That tweet was later deleted.

“Decisions like this are never easy ones to make,” Alleva said. “Coach Miles has done a tremendous job here and he’s been a great ambassador for our University, which makes this even more difficult.

“However, it’s apparent in evaluating the program through the first month of the season that a change has to be made. Our commitment to excellence and competing at the highest level is unwavering, and our goals for the remainder of this season haven’t changed. We have an obligation to our student-athletes to put them in the best position to have success on the football field each week and we have great confidence that coach Orgeron will do just that.”

Miles entered the 2016 season as the second winningest coach in LSU history, with 112 wins. He ends his 11 years at LSU with an overall record of 114 wins and 34 losses. In 2007, Miles led his team to win both the SEC and BCS national championships. The Tigers are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play this season. He was named head coach on Jan. 3, 2005.

Earlier this month, the LSU Board of Supervisors quietly voted to deffer a $100,000 increase in Mile's contract. That addendum was need, according to the agenda, due to the elimination of the Bowl Championship Series and the implementation of College Football Playoffs.

Miles $4.3 million a year contract was set to end December 2019. Dellenger reports that Mile's buyout would be $12.9 million. That number could be reduced by the money he has been paid this year.

Orgeron will announce his new staff assignments on Monday. A press conference will take place on Monday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the dismissal of Miles along with the promotion of Orgeron to interim head coach.

WBRZ Sports is working more to this story. Check back for details and watch reports starting on WBRZ News 2 at 5:30.