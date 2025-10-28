Frank Wilson speaks to the media for the first time as LSU's interim head coach

BATON ROUGE - LSU interim head coach, Frank Wilson, spoke to the media for the first time Tuesday evening since taking the job after former head coach Brian Kelly was fired Sunday.

Wilson shared his message to the team, what representing LSU means to him and potential changes he will make in order for the Tigers to be successful in their final four games.

Since both Kelly and offensive coordinator, Joe Sloan, were fired, Wilson promoted other coaches to take over some of those duties.

Tight ends coach and run game coordinator, Alex Atkins, will take over as the primary play-caller for the rest of the season. Offensive analyst, Tim Rattay, will take over as the quarterbacks coach. Also, analyst Cordae Hankton will have an increased role with coaching the running backs.

Wilson held LSU's first practice as the interim head coach on Tuesday.

The Tigers have a bye week and will not play on Saturday. They will travel to face No. 4 Alabama on Nov. 8. That game is set for 6:30 p.m. and will air on WBRZ.