LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey stopped by the WBRZ television studio Wednesday evening to break down her Tigers as they head into the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

Mulkey has guided the Tigers to a 25-5 record and a No. 3 seed in the Spokane Regional of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in less than a year on campus.

The Tigers will play host to No. 14 seed Jackson State inside the Maravich Center at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with a chance at playing again in the second round on Monday at the PMAC.

LSU is led by three guards who push the pace and score the ball, with senior guard Khayla Pointer leading the charge after an All-SEC season. Guards Jailin Cherry and Alexis Morris fill it up for the Tigers as they play more of a scoring role on the team.

Coach Mulkey is hopeful to have Morris back in action as she missed the season finale and SEC Tournament game due to a sprained MCL she suffered on Feb. 24 against Alabama.

The Tigers are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 and hosting for the first time since 2014.