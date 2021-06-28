LSU's JuVaughn Harrison earns spot on U.S. Olympic track and field team

EUGENE, Oregon - For many athletes, to compete in the Olympics is the ultimate achievement, and LSU National Champion JuVaughn Harrison is on his way to accomplishing this long-sought dream.

The 22-year-old Alabama native was selected to compete in the 2021 Toyko Olympics when he earned a coveted spot on the U.S. Olympic track and field team in the high jump during Sunday's U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Harrison, a Biomedical Engineering major, hit a personal record during his third attempt in the long jump, which was measured at 27' 9.50" (8.47 meters).

The track star accomplished this as a dangerous heatwave swept through the area. By Sunday afternoon, Eugene was withstanding 105-degree weather conditions and a heat index of 112.

Out of regard for potential hazards to competing athlete's health, officials delayed the Olympic trials for five hours, which was when weather conditions were deemed safe enough for athletes to compete.

In spite of these challenges, heat did nothing to slow Harrison's determination to succeed, he won both U.S. titles in the high jump and long jump and is on track to become the first American athlete to compete in both events in the Olympics since 1912.