83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland staying home for UCLA matchup in September

52 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, July 07 2021 Jul 7, 2021 July 07, 2021 1:08 PM July 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - LSU will travel to Rose Bowl Stadium for a "normal" return to football in a road game against UCLA in September without the band.

The Tigers face UCLA in Pasadena, California, on September 4.

The band is staying behind, though, reportedly because of COVID-related budget cuts.

Other away games will feature the band this season, an LSU spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

LSU Athletics has previously suggested it will lose about $80 million because of virus-related shutdowns or restrictions since March 2020. 

The Tiger Band will usually travel with about 110 members to road games, the entire band travels to bowl games and longer trips may feature a smaller number of band members. 

Trending News

Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Wednesday for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days