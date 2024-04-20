84°
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson received jersey from Pelicans' Brandon Ingram after Pelicans Play-In victory
BATON ROUGE - One Louisiana basketball star received recognition from another after the New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram gave LSU's Flau'jae Johnson his jersey after the Pelicans clinched their ticket to the NBA Playoffs.
In the video posted by the Pelicans, Ingram takes off the jersey and signs it for Johnson before posing for a photo.
Big 4?? and 1??4?? pic.twitter.com/KUnB9SfVCk— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 20, 2024
Flau'jae quote-tweeted the video saying that it was her "first jersey," and that Ingram "is so cold."
