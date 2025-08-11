Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Cam Cameron diagnosed with prostate cancer
BATON ROUGE - LSU offensive coordinator Cam Cameron said Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, but was recently given "a clean bill of health."
Cameron, who has been with the Tigers since 2013, told media at the Football Operations building he had undergone treatment and planned to continue coaching the team this year.
"These last few weeks the support from this program, I've never experienced anything quite like it," Cameron said. "I appreciate your concern and we are good. We are ready to roll and all of our goals are still intact."
Cameron said he's still been involved with the team during his treatment, and that he's looking forward to the season.
LSU quietly called the press conference with Cameron and head football coach Les Miles to make the announcement before news leaked out. Cameron has been widely praised for helping develop the Tigers' offense including former quarterback Zach Mettenberger during his years with the team.
WBRZ's Michael Cauble will have more on Cameron's diagnosis and road ahead for Sports 2 tonight at 10 p.m.
"I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and I've been given a clean bill of health." - Cameron pic.twitter.com/Ok7vm8ygti— LSU Football (@LSUfball) August 28, 2015
