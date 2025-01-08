LSU's Aneesah Morrow is closing in on NCAA rebounding records

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Aneesah Morrow is leading the nation in rebounding and is just a couple of games away from reaching a milestone in women's college basketball that less than ten players have ever accomplished.

Morrow currently leads the country with 15 double-doubles and is also the top player hitting the glass, averaging 14 rebounds per game.

The senior transfer from DePaul is averaging 18.1 points per game which is sixth in the SEC and is only 14 points shy of 2,500 in her career.

She is also only 33 rebounds short of 1,500 boards in her career and could become just the seventh player in NCAA DI history to reach both 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in their career.

LSU plays at Tennessee on Thursday night with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

Morrow’s next double-double will mark 90 in her career which will tie her for the third most in NCAA DI history.