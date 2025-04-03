80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Anderson throws complete game, LSU baseball beats Oklahoma 2-0

1 hour 57 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, April 03 2025 Apr 3, 2025 April 03, 2025 8:32 PM April 03, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

NORMAN, Oklahoma - LSU sophomore pitcher Kade Anderson had the best performance of his college career Thursday night.

Anderson pitched a complete a game, striking out 14, and not allowing a run in a 2-0 LSU win at Oklahoma. The nine innings and 135 pitches for Anderson are a career high.

Jared Jones had an RBI single in the third inning to open the scoring. Chris Stanfield added the Tigers second run with an RBI double in the fifth.

LSU improves to 28-3 overall and 8-2 in SEC play. The Tigers and Sooners play again Friday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days