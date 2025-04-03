SPARE NOTES: No. 13 Seed St. Amant Defeats Denham Springs To Advance To State Girls High School Bowling Semifinals

BATON ROUGE - The St. Amant Gators were able to knock off 2022 state champion Denham Springs Thursday afternoon to advance to the semifinals of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association girls state bowling playoffs at Premier Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette.

The No. 13 Gators had to defeat two higher seeded teams – No. 4 South Terrebonne (21-6) and No. 5 Denham Springs (18-9) – to advance to the semifinals on April 9 at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.

In the opening match, Kaedyn Mumphrey had the high game of 202 for St. Amant and in the quarterfinals, it was Addison Kirby with the big game of 204. The Gators rallied from a 6-2 first-game deficit in the six-player best of 27-point match against the Yellow Jackets.

The remainder of the top half of the bracket held to seeding with the two-time defending champions from Dutchtown (and top seed) winning by scores of 25-2 over Teurlings Catholic and then 21-6 over Albany. In the first match, Sydney Lee had games of 203-215 and Addison Legendre posted games of 206-211. In the Albany match, Lee led the way with a best game of 235. Caroline Engeron had a 612 series to pace Albany.

It will be the two East Ascension schools meeting in the semifinals, assuring one of the two schools will represent the Baton Rouge area in the championship match.

The other side of the bracket will have No. 2 seed and the 2021 champ Archbishop Chapelle facing the No. 3 seed and 2017 champ St. Scholastica Academy meeting in a battle of New Orleans and Covington schools.

Chapelle lost just two points all day and Olivia Bares had it going in the quarterfinals for a 709 set on games of 225-242-242.

St. Scholastica also had little trouble getting through the two matches to the semifinals.

LHSAA Girls High School Bowling Playoffs

At Premier Acadiana Lanes – Lafayette, La.

FIRST ROUND

Lafayette (6) 15, Central Lafourche (11) 12

LHS – Magnolia Carrier 185-185

CL – Mallory Gros 201

Patrick Taylor (7) 17.5, Berwick (10) 9.5

PT – Addison Tran 218

BHS – Madeline Price 145

Albany (9) 21, Alexandria (8) 6

AHS – Caroline Engeron 200-234 – 624

ASH – Mikayla Stephens 190

Denham Springs (5) 22, Captain Shreve (12) 5

DS – Gracie Dawson 226 – 602

CS – Lyric Clark – 142

Dutchtown (1) 25, Teurlings Catholic (16) 2

DHS – Sydney Lee 203-215; Addison Legendre 206-211

TC – Kynlee Usie 145

Archbishop Chapelle (2) 27, H. L. Bourgeois (15) 0

AC – Elizabeth Hamilton 204-218; Addison Belle

HLB – Ella Tassin 160

St. Scholastica 23 (3), Central Catholic (14) 4

SS – Gabby Falkenstein 169

CC – Sophie Daigle 154

St. Amant (13) 21, South Terrebonne (4) 6

SA – Kaedyn Mumphrey 202

ST – Taylor Melancon 175

QUARTERFINALS (Winners to state semifinals, April 9, in Gonzales)

Dutchtown 21, Albany 6

DHS – Sydney Lee 235

Albany – Caroline Engeron 201-219 – 612; Amber McDonald 247

Archbishop Chapelle 25, Patrick Taylor 2

AC – Olivia Bares 225-242-242 – 709

PT – Addison Tran 233

St. Scholastica 24.5, Lafayette 2.5

SA – Gabby Falkenstein 214-202

LHS – Magnolia Carrier 193

St. Amant 18, Denham Springs 9

SA – Addison Kirby 204

DS – Peyton Williams 213; Gracie Dawson 211-216