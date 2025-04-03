Aneesah Morrow named to another All-America team

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball player Aneesah Morrow is on another All-America team.

The senior, who averaged 18.7 points and 13.5 rebounds a game in her final college season, was named to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America team on Thursday.

In her college career, Morrow had 2,852 points and 1,714 rebounds. The Chicago native grabbed the 3rd most rebounds in NCAA DI history and scored the 25th most points in NCAA DI history.

Morrow played the first two years of her college career at DePaul before helping LSU to the Elite 8 the past two season.

Aneesah already was named Wooden Award All-America, USBWA First Team All-America, and AP Second Team All-America this season.

Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams were honorable mentions to the WBCA All-America team.