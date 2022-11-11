LSU ruck march honors veterans; center provides resources to military community

BATON ROUGE - Friday morning, veterans and active military walked in a ruck march around LSU's campus to honor all veterans. The second-ever march culminated with 22 seconds of silence for veterans who have ended their own lives.

There are about 300 students at LSU either serving or transitioning out of the military while trying to get their degree. Grant Schadeberg is the program director of the LSU Military & Veterans Student Center and served in the U.S. Army from 2001-2005. He's been running the center for the past year and a half and is working to bring more attention to the resources available.

"We're basically a resource center for the military connected community," Shadeberg said. "We're just a place where you can study or hangout."

The center is open to anyone connected to the military.

"I want to give these veterans and military population the opportunity to be successful and transition out of the military, I know how hard it was for me to transition and I don't want them to make the same mistakes that I did," Shadeberg said.

Shadeberg says once a veteran, always a veteran, and honoring one is simple.

"Just say, 'thank you for your service,'" he said.

The William A Brookshire Military & Veterans Student Center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's located at 96 Veterans Drive on LSU's campus.