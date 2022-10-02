85°
LSU rounds out the AP top 25 after win over Auburn
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (25)
|5-0
|1523
|2
|2. Georgia (28)
|5-0
|1521
|1
|3. Ohio St. (10)
|5-0
|1488
|3
|4. Michigan
|5-0
|1348
|4
|5. Clemson
|5-0
|1345
|5
|6. Southern Cal
|5-0
|1233
|6
|7. Oklahoma St.
|4-0
|1182
|9
|8. Tennessee
|4-0
|1129
|8
|9. Mississippi
|5-0
|1068
|14
|10. Penn St.
|5-0
|959
|11
|11. Utah
|4-1
|884
|12
|12. Oregon
|4-1
|872
|13
|13. Kentucky
|4-1
|832
|7
|14. NC State
|4-1
|691
|10
|15. Wake Forest
|4-1
|627
|22
|16. BYU
|4-1
|604
|19
|17. TCU
|4-0
|514
|-
|18. UCLA
|5-0
|510
|-
|19. Kansas
|5-0
|476
|-
|20. Kansas St.
|4-1
|417
|25
|21. Washington
|4-1
|180
|15
|22. Syracuse
|5-0
|173
|-
|23. Mississippi St.
|4-1
|164
|-
|24. Cincinnati
|4-1
|134
|-
|25. LSU
|4-1
|108
|-
Others receiving votes: Washington St. 91, Baylor 88, Florida St. 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2.
