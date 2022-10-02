LSU rounds out the AP top 25 after win over Auburn

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (25) 5-0 1523 2 2. Georgia (28) 5-0 1521 1 3. Ohio St. (10) 5-0 1488 3 4. Michigan 5-0 1348 4 5. Clemson 5-0 1345 5 6. Southern Cal 5-0 1233 6 7. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1182 9 8. Tennessee 4-0 1129 8 9. Mississippi 5-0 1068 14 10. Penn St. 5-0 959 11 11. Utah 4-1 884 12 12. Oregon 4-1 872 13 13. Kentucky 4-1 832 7 14. NC State 4-1 691 10 15. Wake Forest 4-1 627 22 16. BYU 4-1 604 19 17. TCU 4-0 514 - 18. UCLA 5-0 510 - 19. Kansas 5-0 476 - 20. Kansas St. 4-1 417 25 21. Washington 4-1 180 15 22. Syracuse 5-0 173 - 23. Mississippi St. 4-1 164 - 24. Cincinnati 4-1 134 - 25. LSU 4-1 108 -

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 91, Baylor 88, Florida St. 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2.