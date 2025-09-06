Latest Weather Blog
LSU reveals new on-field sponsor ahead of home opener vs. LA Tech
BATON ROUGE — In its 101st season, LSU's Tiger Stadium has its first-ever on-field advertisement, the program revealed Saturday.
Death Valley now has the Venture Global logo painted on the 25-yard lines as part of a multi-year sponsorship agreement, according to LSU. Venture Global is an oil and liquefied natural gas company with four factories in Louisiana.
LSU Athletics’ expanded partnership with Venture Global brings new in-venue branding, including logo placement on the 25-yard lines at Tiger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/fVQMtHmnhX— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 6, 2025
“This partnership with Venture Global is a reflection of how collegiate athletics can evolve through meaningful relationships with industry leaders,” LSU Athletics Deputy AD Clay Harris said. “At LSU, our brand is built on excellence, tradition, and impact — and we are intentional about who we align with. This alignment with Venture Global creates opportunities that benefit our student-athletes and strengthen LSU’s impact across the state and beyond. It’s about more than branding—it’s about building a stronger future through shared values and long-term investment.”
The new on-field ad is white lettering outlined in gold that spells out the company's name.
"As we continue to invest in Louisiana’s energy future, we are equally committed to supporting the state’s traditions and strong sense of community," Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said.
Trending News
LSU said the sponsorship covers multiple sports, but it was not clear exactly how Venture Global's branding would appear outside of Tiger Stadium.
LSU plays Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary Broncos top Plaquemine Green Devils in season opener
-
Experts emphasize the importance of gun safety after toddler accidentally shot himself
-
2une In Tailgates: 'Code Blue' Stomp N' Shake Squad celebrates the Jag's...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire causes right lane closure on I-10 eastbound...
-
Disabled veteran hunters approved for any legal weapon during primitive weapon deer...
Sports Video
-
Zachary Broncos top Plaquemine Green Devils in season opener
-
Catholic football beats Destrehan
-
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK: Brusly dominates Port Allen to...
-
LSU looks to bring same intensity in week two
-
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year...