LSU reveals new on-field sponsor ahead of home opener vs. LA Tech

BATON ROUGE — In its 101st season, LSU's Tiger Stadium has its first-ever on-field advertisement, the program revealed Saturday.

Death Valley now has the Venture Global logo painted on the 25-yard lines as part of a multi-year sponsorship agreement, according to LSU. Venture Global is an oil and liquefied natural gas company with four factories in Louisiana.

LSU Athletics’ expanded partnership with Venture Global brings new in-venue branding, including logo placement on the 25-yard lines at Tiger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/fVQMtHmnhX — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 6, 2025

“This partnership with Venture Global is a reflection of how collegiate athletics can evolve through meaningful relationships with industry leaders,” LSU Athletics Deputy AD Clay Harris said. “At LSU, our brand is built on excellence, tradition, and impact — and we are intentional about who we align with. This alignment with Venture Global creates opportunities that benefit our student-athletes and strengthen LSU’s impact across the state and beyond. It’s about more than branding—it’s about building a stronger future through shared values and long-term investment.”

The new on-field ad is white lettering outlined in gold that spells out the company's name.

"As we continue to invest in Louisiana’s energy future, we are equally committed to supporting the state’s traditions and strong sense of community," Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said.

LSU said the sponsorship covers multiple sports, but it was not clear exactly how Venture Global's branding would appear outside of Tiger Stadium.

LSU plays Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.