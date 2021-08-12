LSU requiring COVID-19 vaccine for students as soon as it gets full FDA approval

BATON ROUGE- On the heels of imposing a mask mandate indoors for everyone on campus, LSU sets out to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all incoming students.

"I think it's a good idea and people need to be vaccinated," said student Laith Nsiri.

The vaccine requirement will not go into effect until it gains FDA approval, which could happen within weeks.

In a message to students, Thursday LSU President Dr. William Tate stressed the importance of doing what it takes to stop the spread.

"This is a time that we can come together and protect one another and enjoy the new normal," said Dr. Tate.

Students on campus expressed mixed emotions following the announcement.

"The vaccine should be mandated because there's a lot of people who have not taken it, and they should take it," said student Hakeem Masoud.

"I think it would be good for everyone to get it, but at the same time, we're paying to be here, so I think it should be a choice," said Maddie Porter.

LSU said 12,356 students have reported getting the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Officials say 4,563 employees also got the shot, though the university says the message sent out Thursday was only directed to students.

Students, however, are eager to get back in the classroom no matter what it takes.

"What I'm looking forward to is getting back to the classroom. My sophomore year everything was online, and it was hard to contact teachers and get the actual help that we needed. If we get the vaccine, we can get back to class and get back in the groove of everything," Masoud said.

Students who are opting out due to medical or religious reasons must submit a form given to them. Vaccinations and testing are available on campus.