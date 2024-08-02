LSU releases new images of upcoming Alex Box Stadium renovations adding 160 more seats, new bullpens

BATON ROUGE — LSU on Friday released renderings of a new renovation on Alex Box Stadium that will expand floor-level seating and relocate the bullpens.

The previously announced renovation, set to be finished by Feb. 1, 2025, will add around 160 new seats. The home bullpen will be moved to an area under the right-field bleacher and the away bullpen will be relocated behind a new field wall to improve safety.

LSU's Board of Supervisors approved funding for the renovation in February. Construction on the $3 million project began after the 2024 baseball season.