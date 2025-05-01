86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU RB Fournette shares selfie to show support for Alton Sterling

8 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, July 07 2016 Jul 7, 2016 July 07, 2016 2:21 PM July 07, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - LSU star running back Leonard Fournette has made his thoughts on the recent shooting of a man by Baton Rouge Police apparent via social media after he posted an image of himself wearing a Sterling shirt on Thursday.

The selfie went up on Twitter around 1 p.m. with the caption "Alton sterling...."

Alton sterling.... pic.twitter.com/mkkPnkFvT9

Twitter and other social media platforms have been buzzing with activity in the hours after the officer-involved shooting outside of a Baton Rouge convenience store took the life of 37-year-old Sterling. The hashtags #JusticeforAltonSterling and #AltonSterling have remained in global lists of trending hashtags ever since news of the shooting came out on Tuesday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days