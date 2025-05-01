LSU RB Fournette shares selfie to show support for Alton Sterling

BATON ROUGE - LSU star running back Leonard Fournette has made his thoughts on the recent shooting of a man by Baton Rouge Police apparent via social media after he posted an image of himself wearing a Sterling shirt on Thursday.

The selfie went up on Twitter around 1 p.m. with the caption "Alton sterling...."

Alton sterling.... pic.twitter.com/mkkPnkFvT9

Twitter and other social media platforms have been buzzing with activity in the hours after the officer-involved shooting outside of a Baton Rouge convenience store took the life of 37-year-old Sterling. The hashtags #JusticeforAltonSterling and #AltonSterling have remained in global lists of trending hashtags ever since news of the shooting came out on Tuesday.