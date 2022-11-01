69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU ranked No. 10 by College Football Playoff Selection Committee
BATON ROUGE - The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released their first round of rankings for week 10 of the 2022 season and LSU sits at No. 10 on the list.
Rankings for week 10:
Trending News
1. Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. LSU
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite large crowd expected for Bama game, BRPD won't change contraflow plans
-
State trooper famous for social media persona refused lie detector test after...
-
One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road
-
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
-
Baton Rouge man on hike now missing for 5 days, search continues...
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent