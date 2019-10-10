LSU president asks fans not to be instigators as rival Florida visits for top 10 match-up

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the Tigers' biggest home game of the season thus far, University President F. King Alexander is asking fans to be mindful of their behavior on gameday.

A letter sent out from the Office of President Thursday reminded fans that they will all be "representatives of" LSU as the Tigers take the national spotlight for the huge match-up with the Florida Gators.

"We can be fierce opponents on the football field, but we should be gracious hosts to all our invited guests off the field," the letter read in part.

The Tigers and Gators will kickoff in Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.

You can read the full letter from Alexander here.