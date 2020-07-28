LSU Police: Woman arrested for alleged sexual assault of disabled man

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University Police arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly raping a man who suffers from traumatic brain injury.

According to an official police document, Alyssa Jade Hooks drove the victim to an area near New Orleans and then to LSU's campus in Baton Rouge on March 25, 2019 and assaulted him twice during the drive.

In the document, police say, 'It should be noted the victim... has a medically documented Traumatic Brain Injury that makes it difficult for him to act and/or make decisions in stressful situations. Additionally, this injury causes the victim to suffer from seizures.'

Police go on to explain that because of his condition, the victim did not carry a phone with him, as the lights and bright colors of the phone were likely to trigger a seizure. The document also stated the victim froze up when Hooks assaulted him and was unable to defend himself.

On two occasions that night, police say the victim told them Hooks forced him to have sex with her and threatened to leave him stranded on the side of the road if he refused.

Hooks was arrested on charges of third-degree rape and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $100,000 bond.