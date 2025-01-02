64°
LSU Police searching for man accused of stealing across campus

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE—LSU Police are searching for a man accused of multiple thefts across the university's campus in December.

Investigators are attempting to identify the man, photographed on Dec. 28 riding a bike on campus.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

