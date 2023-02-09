56°
LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week.
According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
Police have released an image of the suspect in their vehicle and are asking for the public's help to identify them. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement at (225) 344-7867.
