LSU ordered to release unredacted police records related to Derrius Guice case

BATON ROUGE - A judge has signed an order mandating that LSU release unredacted police records related to a video voyeurism charge involving former football star Derrius Guice and a former student.

Judge Janice Clark sided with the victim and USA Today in a public records lawsuit that asked the university to release records related to the case, which allegedly involved Guice sharing a partially nude photo of the victim.

For three months, the university has refused to turn over the records to the victim or USA Today. The order also mandates that LSU pays $100 for that it has withheld the police report.

