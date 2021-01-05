43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU ordered to release unredacted police records related to Derrius Guice case

2 hours 24 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, January 05 2021 Jan 5, 2021 January 05, 2021 8:11 PM January 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A judge has signed an order mandating that LSU release unredacted police records related to a video voyeurism charge involving former football star Derrius Guice and a former student.

Judge Janice Clark sided with the victim and USA Today in a public records lawsuit that asked the university to release records related to the case, which allegedly involved Guice sharing a partially nude photo of the victim.

For three months, the university has refused to turn over the records to the victim or USA Today. The order also mandates that LSU pays $100 for that it has withheld the police report. 

Click here to read the full judgment

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days