77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU offense looks to make jump in Sloan's second year as coordinator

5 hours 4 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025 Aug 8, 2025 August 08, 2025 7:58 PM August 08, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team returns its signal caller from 2024, as well as its play caller.

Joe Sloan enters his second year as the Tigers offensive coordinator. The Tigers had ups and downs in 2024, with the 7th-ranked passing offense and the 107th-ranked rushing attack.

Trending News

In 2025, Sloan is taking what he learned from 2024 to create a much more balanced offense. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days