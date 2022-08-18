85°
LSU named a top-10 place to tailgate for football games
BATON ROUGE - It's no secret that LSU is famous for its gameday vibes, and the Death Valley air is making its way to the top of the list for the best tailgating spots across college and the pros.
In an Aug. 8 post from RVT, a blog centered around the RV lifestyle, Tiger Stadium was ranked ninth on a top 10 list of the best places to tailgate, behind other sports giants like Soldier Field in Chicago and New Era Field in New York.
With football season rapidly approaching and all eyes on the race for the coveted starting QB position, the energy in the air is truly palpable - and the promise of exciting tailgates is ever closer to being realized.
