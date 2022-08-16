95°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU quarterbacks break down fall camp battle with media
The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition is going, how they're improving over the fall camp and their thoughts about the upcoming LSU season.
Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels are both competing for the starting role and both feel like the competition is far from settled.
Trending News
Watch their interviews here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Huge water spout forms off Destin beach
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
Hammerhead shark thrashes around just feet from Gulf Coast beachgoers
-
Man's home surveillance system at center of criminal case: Held on $1,000,000...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins