LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments

1 hour 49 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, November 18 2025 Nov 18, 2025 November 18, 2025 10:48 PM November 18, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball overcame a rough first half to win comfortably over Alcorn State, 107-81.

LSU was outrebounded by the Braves in the first half, and Alcorn had as much as a 7-point lead in the first half. 

The Tigers took a 6-point lead at halftime, and they came out firing in the second half.

LSU outscored Alcorn State 57-37 in the second half en route to the 26-point victory.

LSU's Mike Nwoko led the team with 29 points and 9 rebounds. Nwoko shot 12-of-15 from the field.

In the win, the Tigers shot 56% from the field, 29% from three-point range and they had 43 rebounds to the Braves' 28.

LSU improves to 4-0 and will be back in action at the Maravich Center on Friday when they host Omaha. 

