LSU men's basketball season ends in first round of NIT; lost to UNT 84-77
The LSU men's basketball season ended Tuesday night after losing to North Texas 84-77 in the first round of the NIT.
The game was a rematch from earlier in the season when LSU defeated North Texas 66-62 in the Charleston Classic. Will Baker led the way for the Tigers in that game with 16 points.
The last time LSU played in the NIT was in 2018 when they advanced to the second round. North Texas is the defending NIT champion.
UNT will play the winner of Seton Hall and Saint Joseph's on either Saturday or Sunday.
