LSU makes Forbes' 'America's Best Value Colleges' rankings

BATON ROUGE - LSU has been named one of the best value universities in Louisiana and 69th among public universities across the country in the Forbes 2019 America's Best Value Colleges rankings.

“We are pleased that Forbes ranked LSU as the best value university in Louisiana and among the top of the SEC in their latest America’s Best Value Colleges rankings,” said LSU President F. King Alexander. “These are the types of rankings that utilize outcome measures that truly matter to parents and students. Outcomes such as low student debt, high alumni earnings and increased access for low-income students are important to us and are something we focus on every day for our current and future students.”

LSU was ranked the 20th best value among 50 public flagship universities, the 17th best value among public land grant universities, and the 41st best value among public research universities.

According to the university, Forbes has released the rankings for the last four years “to help students and their families evaluate the likely return on their investment.” The universities are scored on quality, net price, net debt, alumni earnings, timely graduation, and access for low-income students.