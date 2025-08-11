Latest Weather Blog
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins feeling at home in "star" role
BATON ROUGE - LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has been both a hotly debated player and a playmaker for LSU throughout his Tiger career.
However he's struggled to find a role that allowed him to impact the game like he first did when he broke onto the scene as a freshman.
His defensive coordinator Blake Baker hopes that is about to change with a role change to the 'star' position on the field, a hybrid pass-rusher and drop linebacker that should allow Perkins to play all over the field.
"I think this is the best fit for star," said Baker of Perkins new look on the field. "One of the things that we did after the injury was Perk and I sat down, and he's such a good young man, you know, asking, 'What position do you want to play?' he's like, 'Whatever you want me to play, coach.' I said, 'No, Harold, what do you want to play?' He said, 'Coach, I think I'll be best to star.'"
That position flip for Perkins means he should be able to stay on the field and not be "schemed out of position" by opposing offenses, a problem he faced throughout his playing time at LSU.
