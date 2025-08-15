LSU lightening the load on players with Friday's practice

BATON ROUGE - Practice No. 14 wasn't as intense as most for LSU football. Head coach Brian Kelly decided to give some key players a bit of a break.

Whit Weeks did not practice, Garrett Nussmeier did a lot of watching, and Chris Hilton was excused for his LSU graduation.

Practice was designed this way to allow players who are managing known injuries to have a break. Kelly said after practice that Whit Weeks will not practice five days in a row until game week.

Managing the load was the main goal as LSU will hold a scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. They are trying to imitate a game-like setting as much as possible.

LSU's first game of the season is about two weeks away. They take on Clemson on Aug. 30. That game will be televised on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m.