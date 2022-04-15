74°
LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal paying for slain toddler's funeral
BATON ROUGE - Retired NBA superstar and LSU icon Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to cover funeral expenses for a 3-year-old killed by Baton Rouge gun violence this week.
Family members told WBRZ on Friday that Shaq had reached out with the help of local activists and offered to pay for Devin Page Jr.'s funeral. A social media post said Shaq is teaming up with Greater Beulah Baptist Church to provide the service.
Page was hit by a stray bullet Tuesday night while sleeping in his bed. Police believe a gunfight broke out between two people in front of Page's home on Fairfields Avenue, and one of the bullets went through the toddler's bedroom window.
Police are still working to identify the shooters responsible for Page's death.
