LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new SEC Network documentary

BATON ROUGE — Legendary LSU gymnastics coach D.D. Breaux's career is being highlighted in a new documentary on the SEC Network.

Breaux, originally from Donaldsonville, stopped by 2une In to reflect on her 43-year career, sharing stories spanning from her start in the 1970s to her retirement in 2020. During that time, she said she was most proud of seeing generations of young athletes grow and become stars in their own right.

"For us to bring so many student athletes to campus and have them graduate, I think, is truly a gratifying part of my career," Breaux said.

She added that creating a legacy and an enduring training center at LSU has also been a bright point in her career.

Even after her time at LSU ended formally, she's remained a strident ambassador and supporter of the LSU gymnastics team.

The film, "The Fighting Tiger," premieres on Feb. 13 at 9:30 p.m. on the SEC Network after LSU's gym meet against Auburn.

But Tiger fans in Baton Rouge can watch it early at a watch party at the PMAC on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Learn more here.