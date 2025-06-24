87°
Latest Weather Blog
70 for 70: D.D. Breaux
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's 70 for 70 will profile some of the personalities who have been on Channel 2's air since it went to broadcast 70 years ago.
This week on 70 for 70, it's LSU's legendary gymnastics coach D.D. Breaux.
Breaux built LSU's gymnastics team into a national powerhouse that competes regularly for championship titles.
Whether it was in a meet or in the athletics scene pre-Title IX, D.D. Breaux was never one to be denied.
She took Friday nights to new heights and inspired the next generation of young gymnasts.
You can find the full 70 for 70 list here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
70 for 70: D.D. Breaux
-
Mary Jane Marcantel, a Baton Rouge investigator who worked on high-profile cases,...
-
Deborah Cox, G Flip to perform at 2025 Baton Rouge Pride Fest
-
2 the Classroom: Officials say quality of education in Louisiana is improving
-
Trump: Israel and Iran violated ceasefire after Tuesday deadline
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration