LSU lawyer removed by judge in Ken Levy case for disclosing knowledge of evidence to witness
BATON ROUGE - A LSU lawyer was barred from the courtroom after discussing evidence with one of the witnesses in the Ken Levy case Tuesday.
Levy, a professor at the LSU Law School, was removed from the classroom in January after making political comments directed at the governor during class.
Carlton "Trey" Jones, an attorney representing LSU, allegedly disclosed to LSU Law Dean Aleana Allen during lunch that a previous witness in the trial had recorded a conversation with Allen, which she was not aware of prior. Allen was an incoming witness to the trial.
Judge Tarvald Smith has removed Jones for the rest of the hearing.
