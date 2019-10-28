LSU Jacoby Stevens named SEC defensive player of the week for second time

BATON ROUGE - For the second consecutive week, LSU safety Jacoby Stevens has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week according to the league office.

Stevens lead the Tigers with 10 tackles in Saturday's 23-20 win over #9 Auburn. It was LSU's third win over a top 10 team this year.

Once again, Stevens proved to be a disruption for Auburn as LSU limited them to just 5 for 18 on third down and forced their offense to punt 10 times.

This season, Stevens currently has 49 tackles, which ranks second on the team, two sacks, and two interceptions.