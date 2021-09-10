69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU investigating dorm burglary
BATON ROUGE - LSU Police are apparently investigating break-ins at dorms.
Police did not specifically comment on the burglaries, but, through a university spokesperson, asked for help identifying someone "believed to be associated with burglaries/thefts that occurred in the West Laville Dorms."
Police issued a flyer to the LSU community Friday: See it here.
The incident is associated with criminal activity on August 29, ahead of Hurricane Ida's landfall.
Trending News
Police asked anyone who recognized the person in the image to call 225-578-3231.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police head defends agency's reaction to Ronald Greene fallout
-
Fallout grows over botched nursing home evacuation, lawyers name state in new...
-
1,000 or more LSU students could be kicked out of school for...
-
Storm evacuee returning home killed in fiery I-10 crash Thursday; truck driver...
-
Hawk released near WBRZ studio