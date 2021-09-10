69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU investigating dorm burglary

Friday, September 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police are apparently investigating break-ins at dorms.

Police did not specifically comment on the burglaries, but, through a university spokesperson, asked for help identifying someone "believed to be associated with burglaries/thefts that occurred in the West Laville Dorms."

Police issued a flyer to the LSU community Friday: See it here.

The incident is associated with criminal activity on August 29, ahead of Hurricane Ida's landfall.

Police asked anyone who recognized the person in the image to call 225-578-3231.

