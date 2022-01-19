LSU hoops falls to Alabama 70-67, Tigers 5th straight loss to the Tide

TUSCALOOSA - The LSU basketball team lost their second straight game, falling to Alabama 70-67, after the Tigers couldn't overcome a 13-point deficit in the second half.

LSU held Alabama to 34-percent shooting, including 21-percent from 3. But had way to many turnovers, that lead to 21 Alabama points. The Tigers got into foul trouble again, allowing the Tide to shoot 32 free throws.

The team missed senior guard Xavier Pinson for the third straight game. He is still recovering from a knee injury. Sophomore Tari Eason had another double-double with 26 points and 10 boards.

The Tigers fall to 15-3 on the year and lose their 5th straight matchup to Alabama. LSU will travel to Tennessee on Saturday to face the Vols at 5 o'clock.