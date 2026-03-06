LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring Breakout; tied for most in country

BATON ROUGE — LSU has 15 former players on the preliminary rosters for the 2026 MLB Spring Breakout.

Tied with Tennessee, LSU has the most former players appearing on the 40-man rosters for the third annual Spring Breakout games played from March 19-22. The games showcase the future of baseball as clubs assemble top prospects for exhibition games at Spring Training sites.

The final Spring Break rosters will be announced by MLB the day before the first game.

The following former Tigers were named to the preliminary rosters:

Javen Coleman, LHP – Toronto Blue Jays

Tre’ Morgan, 1B/OF – Tampa Bay Rays

Thatcher Hurd, RHP – New York Yankees

Luke Holman, RHP – Cincinnati Reds

Tommy White, 3B – Athletics

Gage Jump, LHP – Athletics

Griffin Herring, LHP – New York Yankees

Daniel Dickinson, 2B – Milwaukee Brewers

Ethan Frey, OF – Houston Astros

Chase Shores, RHP – Los Angeles Angels

Kade Anderson, LHP – Seattle Mariners

Anthony Eyanson, RHP – Boston Red Sox

Fidel Ulloa, RHP – Colorado Rockies

Jacob Mayers, RHP – Boston Red Sox

Eric Reyzelman, RHP – New York Yankees