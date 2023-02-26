70°
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne posts advertisement for AI essay writer in latest TikTok video

Sunday, February 26 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - LSU star gymnast and social media personality Olivia Dunne posted a video on social media Sunday afternoon advertising for an AI program that writes essays for students. 

Dunne posted the video that shows the gymnast using the platform called Caktus AI to write a complete essay focused on the key sentence of "Gymnastics is the hardest sport." 

"Caktus is the first ever educational artificial intelligence tool. It allows you to automate all of your school work so you can spend more time doing things," the company's website says. 

According to her biography on LSUSports, Dunne is a junior majoring in communication studies. Dunne currently has NIL deals with Body Armor, ESPN, Forever 21, Grubhub and Leaf Trading Cards among others. On3 Database says her NIL value is more than $3.4M. 

It is unclear how much Dunne was paid for the Caktus AI advertisement. 

