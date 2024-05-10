79°
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant wins 2024 Honda Award
BATON ROUGE - LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant won the 2024 Honda Award as the nation's top collegiate gymnast.
After leading the LSU Gymnastics program to its first national championship, Bryant was chosen the winner by a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools, becoming only the second LSU gymnast to receive the prestigious award alongside Susan Jackson in 2010.
“It is truly an honor to win this year’s Honda Sports Award for gymnastics. I’m excited to represent LSU and be surrounded by some of the top athletes in the country at this year’s award ceremony in New York City,” Bryant said in a statement,
