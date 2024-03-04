LSU guard Jalen Cook suspended from men's basketball team

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon has suspended guard Jalen Cook from the team with one week remaining in the regular season.

Cook, a six-foot guard from Walker, was back at LSU for the second time in his playing career after transferring to LSU from Tulane.

“As you saw on Saturday, Jalen Cook was not with the team at Vanderbilt, he’s currently suspended from the team for a failure to meet the standards that I have in place for the program,” McMahon told the media on Monday.

Cook has not played in the Tigers last five games in a row, that after starting in nine of his 13 appearances throughout the middle of the season.

When Cook was cleared by the NCAA to play for the Tigers, he was an immediate spark to the offense, scoring in double-digits in five straight games capped by a season high 28 points against Vanderbilt.

LSU will face Arkansas on Wednesday in Fayetteville before closing out the regular season on Saturday at home against Missouri.