Chio scores third straight 10.0 to help LSU win Podium Challenge

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU got first place in the Podium Challenge on Sunday against No. 3 Alabama, No. 17 North Carolina and Arizona. The Tigers won the meet with a 198.200, their second-highest score of the season.

LSU was led on vault by Amari Drayton who went 9.95.

On uneven bars, Kailin Chio scored a career-high 9.95 to lead the rotation.

Chio would remain perfect on balance beam for the third consecutive meet. She scored a perfect 10.0 on beam, her fourth on the event this season. Chio now sits at seven perfect 10's in her young career, with six of those coming this season.

On floor exercise, LSU was led by junior Kylie Coen who posted a career-high 9.975 in the third spot of the rotation.

LSU improves to 10-2-1 on the season. They will have a few days off before preparing for their next meet at No. 4 Florida next Sunday.