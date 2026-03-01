62°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball ends the regular season with a win over Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. - LSU women's basketball ended their regular season with a 72-63 win over Mississippi State.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Mikaylah Williams who finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Jada Richard and Milaysia Fulwiley also finished in double figures with 12 and 16 points.
LSU shot 46% from the floor and won the rebound battle 44-40.
The Tigers will now turn their attention to the SEC tournament. They've clinched a double bye in the tournament and will automatically advance to the quarterfinals on Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles warns of text scam
-
Home along South Burgess Drive catches fire Sunday
-
St. George invites citizens to Stakeholder Dialogue for the St. George Comprehensive...
-
3 U.S. service members killed and 5 wounded in Iran operation
-
Primary Care Physician shares tips on combating spring allergies
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball honors seniors and wins big over Tennessee
-
LSU soccer player called up to Team USA U-19 team