LSU going with Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels at QB

2 hours 30 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, September 04 2022 Sep 4, 2022 September 04, 2022 3:11 PM September 04, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: USA Today Sports

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly said Monday he had a starter but wouldn't name him, but it's become clear the Tigers are going with Jayden Daniels as QB1.

