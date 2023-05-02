LSU fraternity under investigation after alleged incident

Image via: lsunow.com

BATON ROUGE- LSU is investigating the campus chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity due to an “alleged incident,” according to university officials.



“We take behavioral issues or anything that impacts student safety seriously," LSU media relations director, Ernie Ballard said.



According to Ballard, the university will follow the university's Policy Statement 52 in handling the incident.



“Anytime a student organization violates the values of their organization or the values of the university, we follow the PS52 process, which we are currently with Lambda Chi Alpha,” Ballard said.



Ballard did not comment further on the incident to WBRZ as of Wednesday afternoon.



According to the fraternity's chapter directory, the chapter currently has 89 members.



The chapter also has a “Harm Reduction Report Score” for risk management assessment of "Below Average," according to the chapter directory.



In an article by The Daily Reville, the chapter's director of communications and IT Tad Lichtenauer confirmed the investigation into the incident.