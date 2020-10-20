LSU fraternity suspended after suspected hazing incident sends student to hospital

BATON ROUGE - Local prosecutors are looking into a case of possible hazing that sent an LSU student to the hospital this week.

The university announced Tuesday afternoon the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity was placed on interim suspension pending an investigation into the incident. The fraternity must halt all activities pending an investigation into the suspected violations of LSU's code of conduct.

LSU said earlier in the day that the victim was taken to the hospital Monday morning after an incident the previous night. The school said Tuesday the student is expected to be OK.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office is investigating the "potential hazing incident." Moore also said the situation was "extremely similar" in many ways to the Max Gruver hazing case, which left an 18-year-old freshman dead in 2017.

You can read his full statement below.

“My office was informed by LSU PD about a potential hazing incident that led to an LSU student being hospitalized. The LSU PD is interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine if there are any criminal violations or violations of the new hazing statute. In speaking with the LSU PD detectives, the case looks extremely similar in many aspects to the Gruver case, with the exception that there is not a death. At this point, it appears everybody who has been requested to be questioned has been cooperative. The incident in question occurred Sunday night into Monday morning.”