LSU football will start 2021 season with 3 straight night games

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will kick off the 2021 football season with three straight games in primetime slots.

LSU schedule for weeks one through three will include two home games against McNeese and Central Michigan, though the season opener will be at UCLA on Sep. 4.

Check out the starting schedule and find out where to watch those games below.

