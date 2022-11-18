LSU Football uniforms will honor UVA shooting victims Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will pay tribute to Mike Hollins and other victims of the University of Virginia shooting during LSU's final home game of the season.

LSU Athletics revealed Friday that the team will sport UVA stickers on the back of every helmet during the game, honoring the victims of the attack which left three dead and two others hurt. The Tigers are taking on the UAB Blazers at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

The shooting killed three members of the Virginia football team and left two others hurt, including former U High football star Mike Hollins. Hollins has been in the hospital all week recovering from the shooting, and on Thursday took his first steps since the attack.