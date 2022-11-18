50°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Football uniforms will honor UVA shooting victims Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will pay tribute to Mike Hollins and other victims of the University of Virginia shooting during LSU's final home game of the season.
LSU Athletics revealed Friday that the team will sport UVA stickers on the back of every helmet during the game, honoring the victims of the attack which left three dead and two others hurt. The Tigers are taking on the UAB Blazers at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.
The shooting killed three members of the Virginia football team and left two others hurt, including former U High football star Mike Hollins. Hollins has been in the hospital all week recovering from the shooting, and on Thursday took his first steps since the attack.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver led police on lengthy chase down I-10 after losing tire
-
Two BRPD officers honored Thursday after saving more than a dozen people...
-
Mike Hollins ran toward gunfire to rescue classmates during UVA shooting, his...
-
Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning
-
Person hurt after reported road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers