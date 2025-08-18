Latest Weather Blog
LSU football making moves at practice as final prep continues before Clemson game week
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger football team got back on the practice fields for Monday morning's workout and there were a number of noticeable differences were evident from the week before.
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier took to the field without his leg brace that he had worn for the previous week after suffering from some knee tendonitis according to head coach Brian Kelly. Nussmeier moved around comfortable and commanded the offense for the open portion of practice that the media was allowed to view.
Linebacker Harold Perkins was absent from practice and linebacker Whit Week was once again not in pads as he was watching practice and riding the exercise bike.
There were some position shake ups as well as the starting offensive line had a couple of new pieces working out in the early portion where the typical starting eleven players run drills against no defense.
Freshman Carius Curne was working at the starting right tackle position replacing Weston Davis who was previously working with the starting crew. Paul Mubenga was also working with the starters at left guard looking like he has solidified his role there.
Trending News
LSU will face the Clemson Tigers on August 30 in a game that can be seen on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Port Allen mayor accused of rape allegedly served alcohol to minor...
-
135 Louisiana National Guard military police officers headed to D.C.
-
Advocate says she wants to help survivors of domestic violence after recent...
-
Body found in Port Allen linked to Texas killing
-
Coach O says he feels the itch to return to coaching football...
Sports Video
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener
-
LSU football eases back with load management day at practice