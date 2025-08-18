LSU football making moves at practice as final prep continues before Clemson game week

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger football team got back on the practice fields for Monday morning's workout and there were a number of noticeable differences were evident from the week before.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier took to the field without his leg brace that he had worn for the previous week after suffering from some knee tendonitis according to head coach Brian Kelly. Nussmeier moved around comfortable and commanded the offense for the open portion of practice that the media was allowed to view.

Linebacker Harold Perkins was absent from practice and linebacker Whit Week was once again not in pads as he was watching practice and riding the exercise bike.

There were some position shake ups as well as the starting offensive line had a couple of new pieces working out in the early portion where the typical starting eleven players run drills against no defense.

Freshman Carius Curne was working at the starting right tackle position replacing Weston Davis who was previously working with the starting crew. Paul Mubenga was also working with the starters at left guard looking like he has solidified his role there.

LSU will face the Clemson Tigers on August 30 in a game that can be seen on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m..